MORTEN Just Remixed Tomas Barfod’s “Pulsing”

There seems to be very few folks that don’t have some sort of opinion on MORTEN. Love, hate, whatever – you can’t deny the mans work ethic. While people have been busy whinging about whether he’s too this or too that, he’s been busy filling nightclubs, venues and festival grounds the planet over. Not half bad for a boy from Aarhus, Denmark.

He recently just got his fingers on the stems from Tomas Barfod’s summer banger “Pulsing” and is about to drop a rework of the track. It’s got some sort of 80’s feel going through it and it’s been on the office stereo since he let us have a listen. Given that we’re such generous types, we thought we’d give you a preview and ask him a few questions, too.

Videos by VICE

VICE: What’s the story with you and Tomas? You’ve been mates for a minute, right?

MORTEN: I’ve known Tomas since my first Distortion gig – I AM at Carlsberg. Think it was 2009? We are good friends now and I respect him a lot as an artist. Whenever he’s in LA, we kick it.

Have you guys been working together?

We jammed a bit and made this hardcore techno track. Never got released though. We also produced a track together for his Filur project.

What happened to the techno track? Isn’t it coming out?

Well its there and I play it when I’m out. Maybe we should release it for free. Tomas?

“Pulsing” as a tune is probably a bit more indie than what you usually work with?

I am not sure what’s usual to me. I think I’m kind of all over the place, to be honest. This specific track, my manager fell in love with the vocal and then we decided to give it a shot. The original is so good, so it is a difficult assignment but I’m really proud of the outcome.

I suppose a lot of folks back home in Denmark associate you with a fairly commercial sound. Why is that? The last couple of times that we’ve seen you, it’s been pretty hard. Is that a concious decision?

Don’t really know if my music is commercial, to tell the truth. In my earlier days I might have put a commercial artist on my productions – sure, but if you listen to the instrumentals it sounds like nothing else out there. Those track became hits because I was doing 300 gigs a year in Denmark alone. I was playing those tracks nonstop. But none of them were obvious hits – not even close. I don’t think any other dj played my tracks either. Me DJ’ing is pretty hard yes – because that’s what turns me on behind the booth and gets me going.

Is it just me or have the last few of your tunes had pretty analog synth basslines? Is it on purpose?

No – we only use digital plug ins.

You could’ve fooled me. Reckoned there was a bit of 80’s going on there?

For sure. When you grow up while A-Team, Airwolf or Knight Rider were the shows. So, you kind of automatically have certain themes, melodies and drums stuck in your head for good and they will always be some kinda inspiration – at least for us.

You’ve probably heard this before but are you a DJ or a producer? Maybe you’re both..

I’m 100 percent a DJ. I work with producers who understand me as an artist and who can tolerate me in the studio.

Tolerate, huh? Can you be a dick or what’s the story?

Haha is that the rumour? Really? Well I try my best to see the best in every individual and in all honesty, life is too short going around being mad and upset all the time. I am doing my best to enjoy my life to the fullest and bring everyone around me into that world. Thats something my manager and I really appreciate and strive for. We want everyone to be a part of the positive experiences of our lives.

What about that whole Justin Bieber thing? That was a bit of a laugh.

Have no idea to be honest. It was a manager thing. Ask Nima. I really don’t interfere with that part of the game.

Yeah, you’re probably better off.

Tour dates:

Aug 30th – Sun City Music Festival, El Paso

Sep 6th – Train, Aarhus

Oct 25th – Something Wicked Festival, Houston

Follow MORTEN

www.fb.com/MORTENofficial

www.twitter.com/MORTENofficial

www.instagram.com/MORTENofficial