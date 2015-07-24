Mos Def Perfectly Articulates How We Should Remember Amy Winehouse in Unseen “AMY” Footage

Since it’s public release on July 3, AMY – Asif Kapadia’s documentary about Amy Winehouse – has been breaking box office records. It recorded the biggest ever opening weekend for a British documentary in the UK, and continues to expand it’s theater reach each week.

So, as the weeks roll on, it’s quickly becoming one of the most successful documentaries of the last decade, with home videos and interviews with Winehouse’s friends chronicling the singer’s career and untimely downfall. But when so many people still have so much invested in her personally and musically, and so much to say, inevitably there will be a lot of material left on the cutting room floor.

Videos by VICE

In this never before seen footage (below), Winehouse’s friend Yasiin Bey, better known by his former stage name Mos Def, has some particular home truths to tell about her legacy.

“So she got high, she fell in love with the wrong guy,” he says. “Yeah, like everybody else. The only difference between her and most people is that she had a talent that put her in [sic] the world stage, and she did more with that talent than just use dope.”

“She was an amazing human being with an amazing, beautiful talent […] We should celebrate that instead of looking at all her blemishes.”

Watch the full clip below:

AMY is in cinemas now.

Follow Emma on Twitter.