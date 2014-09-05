Most Wanted: These Shirts of Busta, OutKast, and Janet Jackson



Photo by James Pearson-Howes.



Please make a note: these t-shirts are limited edition, so if you don’t snap this shit up soon, you’ll be kicking yourself forever after. I’ve lost count of the number of Ted’s Draws tees and posters I’ve purchased. They never fail to make me and the people around me happy.

For instance on the Made In Philadelphia episode (from the recent Noisey series Made In America) I wore a shirt emblazoned with Christopher Walken’s face under which it says “I feel no remorse.” When I interviewed Santigold for said ep she got really excited about it and was even more stoked when I told her about this Smiths “Still Ill” shirt. “Still Ill” happens to be her favorite song, but unfortunately the t-shirt was sold out and she is now sad because of it.

Luckily we got the exclusive announcement on London-based designer Ted Pearce’s new collection, featuring OutKast, Busta Rhymes, and Janet Jackson.



He ships internationally too so get some for yourself, get a bunch for your friends, spread the love.

Kim’s lives in a closet full of Ted’s Draws originals and she’s on Twitter – @theKTB

