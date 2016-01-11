Motörhead Fans and Friends Paid Tribute to Lemmy at the Rainbow Bar & Grill, His Favorite Los Angeles Haunt

Motörhead fans, friends, and family gathered together in Los Angeles yesterday to pay tribute to the band’s legendary singer/bassist Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away after a long illness shortly after Christmas. A touching public memorial service was streamed on the band’s Youtube channel yesterday, following a private service, and elsewhere around town, Lemmy’s favorite Sunset Strip haunt the Rainbow Bar & Grill, as well as nearby Strip fixtures the Whiskey a Go Go and the Roxy, opened doors to well wishers for an evening of tribute. Check out the scene below.

Find more M Castro photography here.