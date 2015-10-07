Scenes from Motörhead’s Motörboat Cruise: Butts, Body Paint, and Bellyflops (NSFW, Obviously)

All photos by Melissa Castro

Last week, Noisey editor Kim Kelly set sail alongside a host of legendary bands (and over a thousand other heavy metal fans) on Motörhead’s rollicking Motörboat cruise. She rocked (especially when Hurricane Joaaquin started chasing the ship), she rolled (and lost, at the casino), and made it back to tell the tale.

Videos by VICE

While Kim ran around watching Anthrax and Suidical Tendencies kill it, LA-based photographer Melissa Castro hit the pool deck to document all the wet, wonderful weirdness that goes down when you put a whole bunch of metalheads on a cruise ship and ride the waves towards paradise.