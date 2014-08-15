Mount Kimbie Bring The Converse Cons Space To A Close

For the past 10 weeks, Converse Cons have taken over Peckham with a multi-purpose space that has seen workshops and performances in skate, music, illustration and everything street culture. For young upstarts making their first marks in street culture, it’s provided resources and advice to take what they’re doing to the next level.

It’s been a blast, but like all good things it sadly had to come to an end. The last night might have been the most special, with a huge closing party featuring Deadboy, Lil Silva and a dazzling headline set and light show from Mount Kimbie.

Check out the video and keep up with CONS at ConverseCons.com