Mozart Sister’s “Good Thing Bad Thing” is 100% Good

Caila Thompson-Hannant creates music that embraces chaos. Under the moniker Mozart’s Sister, her music is a collision of genres which distinguishes her from pre-packaged, radio ready-pop, and damn if it isn’t beautiful. On her new track “Good Thing Bad Thing,” she expertly tows the line between bubblegum and grit.

“You can’t get a good thing without a bad thing,” she cries, and this duality is consistent throughout the rest of the song. Sure, there’s a clear musical build (without an EDM-esque drop, thankfully) but this is definitively left-leaning pop. Cutesy handclaps are pitched against souldful yelps and yowls—a bit like Jessie Ware and Mariah Carey gone off the deepend—and moreover, Caila wrote, recorded, and produced the album herself.

The Montreal-based songstress received a heady dose of buzz for her debut EP, Hello, last year, and now she’s set to drop her first full-length—Being—on 8/5 (via Asthmatic Kitty the States and Paper Bag Records in Canada). Until then, feel free to hit the repeat button on “Good Thing Bad Thing,” premiering below.

