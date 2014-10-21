MUNCHIES Guide to the North – Episode 1

In our opening episode, Ben travels to the Northeast – the home of Dracula, fishermen, and the elusive and legendary chicken parmo.

In Whitby, he joins a crew of fishermen venturing out onto the North Sea, before taking his catch of crab to the beach for a picnic. After lunch, Ben heads inland to join a pair of food bloggers – the Parmo Hunters – on a taste tour of the region’s local delicacies. The night ends in a bus shelter, and Ben is left with a new appreciation for the power of food in connection to geography.