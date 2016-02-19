My Cruel Goro Will Be Your Favorite Italo-Icelandic Neo-Punk Band After You Watch “Lost E”

In our world of 18-minute-atmospheric-noise-remixes-of-Adele and carefully curated cactus-and-carpet Instagram profiles, what we really need right now is unapologetic chaos. Thankfully, Icelandic-Italian trio My Cruel Goro are here, and they’ve served up 2 hot minutes of buzzing neo-punk, lyrically nonsensical verses, and retro madness in their new video for “Lost E.” The single is a little amuse bouche of their upcoming sophomore EP, and so far we like the taste of it.

“Lost E” vacillates between seemingly unrelated scenarios surrounded by psychedelic filters and set to the tune of abrasive guitars and raw vocals. The video awakens the angsty teen in us – the teen who portrayed their early 2000s online persona with the aggressive use of HTML, but whose music tastes were firmly rooted in the 70s. Short and to the point, “Lost E” is a beautifully uncomplicated little burst of energy, ready to be interpreted as you please.

Videos by VICE

Though the track itself is loud and vigorous, bass player Andrea says that to him, the song is nostalgic and even romantic. We’re not sure if this is quite the track to throw on your bump and grind mix, but hey, to each his own.