Watch My Morning Jacket Cover the Eagles of Death Metal in NYC

My Morning Jacket played Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre two nights ago and broke out a cover of the Eagles of Death Metal’s “I Love You All the Time” in a gesture of solidarity with the band, whose show at Paris’s Le Bataclan was brutally attacked by terrorists in a siege that shocked the world. “I Love You All the Time” is a wistful, lovelorn stomper from the Eagles of Death Metal’s 2015 album Zipper Down with verses alternating between English and French. “The music must always go on, and fear must never win,” MMJ singer-guitarist Jim James told Rolling Stone in a candid conversation about the Paris attacks. Watch the band’s cover of “I Love You All the Time” below.