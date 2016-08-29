People Get Naked in the Grocery Store to Seductive Trentemøller Grooves in His New, NSFW Video for “Redefine”

Remember all of those hot, naked people walking around in the dimly and sexily lit laundry aisle last time you were in Aldi? No? Probably because you don’t do your grocery shopping in a gloomy and demented Trentemøller universe.

After establishing himself as one of Denmark’s first legitimately big electronica acts, and subsequently spending years explaining to the world why he no longer makes techno, the 41-year old Danish producer seems to have settled into a nice, mellow synth pop-ish groove. ”Redefine” is off of his new album Fixion set to drop September 16th, and mixes euphoric, up-tempo electro with the dreamy vocals of Marie Fisker. It’s pulsing with Trentemøller’s signature dystopic warmth; a tinted contrast to much of the more airy and elated synth/electro pop coming out of Scandinavia these days, like Kate Boy and GENTS.

Shot in Copenhagen and crafted by director Åsa Riton and artist Andreas Emenius, the video is a sleek fusion of mellow, sterile consumerism and steamy, graphic obscenity that would no doubt have gotten Andy Warhol all hot and bothered.

So if you, like me, have dope Trentemøller-remixes (like this one of Springsteen’s “State Trooper”) littered throughout your work playlist, or you just like the idea of exposed areolae in supermarkets, you should check it out.

Just prepare to be overcome by the weirdly intense urge of wanting to buy fabric softener and have sex:

Trentemøller is on tour in September:

Sep. 17th – France, Paris, La Maroquinerie – SOLD OUT

Sep. 18th – UK, London, Islington Assembly Hall

Sep. 20th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord – SOLD OUT

Sep. 21st – Germany, Berlin, Postbahnhof Club – SOLD OUT

Sep. 26th – USA, New York, Le Poisson Rouge

Sep. 28th – USA, Los Angeles, Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – SOLD OUT

Sep. 29th – USA, Los Angeles, Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – SOLD OUT