Jai Paul’s Brother (And Long Time Collaborator) Released a Song

Jai Paul – the internet’s mystery. Did he leak his own album? How did we predict that it would be leaked? Does he have a day-job? All three questions have no answer but we can find solitude in two things – XL’s in house-producer has confirmed that Jai is currently recording new material and until then we’ve got a new track by his brother, and long time collaborator, A.K Paul.

This is A.K Paul’s debut feature as a vocalist and named artist – although the multi-instrumentalist has worked behind the scenes for several years. “So Good” is the second single from East London singer Nao. A bold track title but honest – “So Good” is So Good.

