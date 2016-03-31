Nas Is Making a ‘Ghostbusters’ Commemorative Clothing Line!

There’s somethin’ strange in the Queensbridge hood. Who you gonna call? Nas Esco. The legendary Queens slimer—ahem, rhymer—just announced a new line from his clothing company HSTRY commemorating the movie Ghostbusters. In a video presented by Hypebeast, Nas speaks about his love of the 80s sci-fi classic during a photoshoot in front of the old Ecto-1: “Ghostbusters is every fun thing you could think of, when it comes to the imagination, when you think of supernatural, paranormal activity, if you’re thinking like that as a kid.” It looks to be a collection of green slime kissed hats, shirts, hoodies, and jackets, but there’s one point in the video where Nasir dons the full Ghostbuster gear, proton pack included. This is… something I didn’t know I needed to see. Something I didn’t know I wanted. All of my favorite things in the same room. I… I’m sold. Watch the clip below and keep an eye out for more info on the HSTRY website.