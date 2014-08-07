Why Does George Osborne’s Ex-Dominatrix Friend Keep Getting Arrested?

(Photo via)

Last Monday, Natalie Rowe, a former dominatrix who claims to have taken cocaine with a young George Osborne – a claim that he has always totally denied – was arrested shortly after tweeting an unseen picture of George Osborne, in her words, “off his trolley” in her flat.

Her arrest for “abusive behaviour” was seemingly unconnected to the tweet, but it happened shortly after. Rowe, who used to be known as “Miss Whiplash”, had her flat raided for drugs last year shortly before the release of her book Chief Whip – Memoirs of a Dominatrix, in which she details how George Osborne once had a fight over her at a prostitute ‘n’ blow party after she licked another man’s ear. While that sort of alleged behaviour sounds like exactly the kind of thing a braying ex-Bullingdon Club member might enjoy getting up to, it’s hardly becoming of a would-be Chancellor. Could it be a coincidence that Rowe has been hassled by the cops so close to her releasing information that could embarrass Osborne?

“I just find it really odd that when I do something, slightly, a bit hot under the collar for Osborne, the police seem to knock on my door at the right time,” Rowe told me over the phone. “To my mind, it’s not a coincidence,” she said. “I think he’s got friends in the police… If there’s a chance of bothering me in any way they jump at it.”

Things became even more conspiratorial when I asked what happened when she was languishing at Her Majesty’s pleasure. “What was really odd was when I got to the station, they had no witness statement. They had no statement whatsoever and they couldn’t charge [me] with anything. And I was locked up for seven hours for absolutely nothing,” she said.

According to the police she was arrested not for nothing, but for an allegation of “insulting and/or abusive behaviour” that was made five days before the arrest. Did she remember hurling insults down the King’s Road at somebody? “No, no, no,” she said. “What I’m trying to stress is that the incident she’s saying, I’m telling you now, did not occur. The point of the matter is, this person that’s made the allegations five days prior – why have they not made a statement? Let me see the evidence that this person is accusing me with. And if they wanted to bring some kind of charge, they would have got the statement from them, because they couldn’t do anything with me at the station.”

So why did she get arrested? “It was to tarnish my name, basically.”

This isn’t the first time Rowe has raised awkward questions about the police, the Chancellor and the relationship between the two; she also had some things to say when cops raided her house for drugs shortly before the publication of her book. “Why did one officer involved in the raid ask me whether I was about to publish my memoirs? And why did a police inspector tell me I’d be opening a ‘whole can of worms’ if I complained?” she asked the Sunday People at the time.

“I mean, they found nothing – nothing – in my flat,” she told me. “No – I don’t do drugs any more, and when I did it was only when I was partying with Osborne and his bunch. And I don’t sell it, so they had no reason to raid me. It was just to frighten me because of the book.”

I contacted the Treasury to get a comment from George Osborne, but no answer was forthcoming.

Rowe’s book was withdrawn from sale shortly after its publication, but before I hung up Rowe warned that her mission to give Osborne’s PR spads a headache isn’t over yet. “I am going to release a new book, but it won’t be that one because it’s just so badly done,” she said.

It’ll be interesting to see if the cops come knocking once more when she does that.

