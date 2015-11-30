Navneløs’ New Video for “Elektrisk Hånd” Is A Tug-Of-War Between Light and Dark

Danish electrified alt rocker-fivesome Navneløs (“Nameless”) recently dropped their first track in over a year. It’s called “Elektrisk Hånd” (“electric hand”) and will send you drifting through a field of tension and sonic zero-gravity—a tension that is mirrored with raw maturity in their latest spellbinding video directed by Ida Dorthea. The video mirrors the song’s droning soundscapes—cascading through dreariness and mystery before exploding in grandiose, synth-induced ecstasy.

Thus far, Navneløs’ achievements have seen them traversing feverish Danish festival crowds at both Roskilde Festival and Skanderborg Festival, selling out concerts at Store Vega as support for Ulige Numre and frequenting the electronic Danish radiosphere. They’ve now declared that “Elektrisk Hånd” is a taste of the new, slightly updated sound fans can expect from the voltaic orchestra.

If you’ve already been introduced to this nameless nirvana of electronic bliss, well, let’s face it, you’re not reading this because you’re already in a head-bobbing trance about 45 seconds into this video. For the uninitiated: there’s no time like the present.



Catch Navneløs live as support for Ulige Numre all over Denmark all through November.