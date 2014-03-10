Nest of Giants

Despite having a population the size of Stoke, Iceland has a reputation in the World’s Strongest Man competition that stands higher than perhaps any other country’s. This small black rock in the middle of the ocean has produced a lineage of strongmen that dates back to the Vikings.

VICE went out there to investigate what it is about this tiny island that produces such strong people. Hanging out at Jakabol – a gym run by ex-champion Magnus Ver Magnusson – we met a whole host of Icelandic strongmen, which includes Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson, the 6’9 star of Game Of Thrones.