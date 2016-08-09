Someone Made an Awful Ska Version of Neutral Milk Hotel’s ‘In the Aeroplane Over the Sea’ That Is “Good”

Have you ever wanted to hear a really well done ska tribute to Neutral Milk Hotel’s iconic indie rock classic In the Aeroplane Over the Sea? Well, lower your expectations, because In the Aeroskank Over the Checkered Pattern is not well done. It’s complete dogshit, actually. But got bless it, it commits. For nine tracks, it mumbles, toots, and half-assedly diddles along to each Jeff Mangum track in a valiant effort to trudge through the whole damn thing in two-tone form.

Hear the band, dubbed Skanktral Ska Hotel, gloriously skangle (that’s ska-mangle) songs like “Holland, 1945” (“Skallond, 1996”), “Communist Daughter” (“Communist Rudegirl”), and “Two Headed Boy” (“Rude Headed Boy”).

It is not the best ska-based cover of In the Aeroplane Over the Sea. It actually may be the worst. But honestly, have you ever heard another? (We’re too scared to Google it.)

So all you rudeboys and rudegirls out there… enjoy?