Aphex Twin Just Released Two Brand New Songs

It’s hard to fathom how much music produced by Richard D. James is out there, and he’s only releasing more and more. After a thirteen year break to release Syro, James is switching from the Aphex Twin monkier to release a new record, Orphaned Deejay Selek 2006-2008 under AFX for the first time since 2006. Today he released two new songs, “Simple Slamming b 2,” and “midi pipe1c sds3time cube/klonedrm.” The former track is a bumpy, acid infused track reminiscent of his earlier work, while “midi pipe1c sds3time cube/klonedrm” is an exercise in strange texture and distortion.

Listen to “simple slamming b 2” below, and check out “midi pipe1c sds3time cube/klonedrm” on Bleep.

