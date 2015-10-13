Listen to Three New Beach House Songs From Their Upcoming Record

What defines a “surprise album” with internet culture? Does a band need to just drop it in the middle of the night, not telling their label or management about what’s going on? Are manufactured surprises still surprises? Is it a surprise when the band says they’re going to drop a surprise album in the next couple of months? Is Beach House’s upcoming record still a surprise, because we were surprise to see them announce a new record? Hard to tell. Anyways, the three new songs they’ve released “She’s So Lovely”, “One Thing”, and “Majorette” are all very solid tracks, which you can listen to using their single finder app before it comes out this Friday October 16..