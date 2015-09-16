CLEAR THE PIT, Deafheaven Get All Breakdown-y with “Come Back”

New Bermuda is coming soon, you guys. In listening to their new track, “Come Back” I realized something and now feel like a big dummy. That’s a big face on the album cover! When I first saw it, I thought “oh cool, some nice paint tones, flowers, very pretty. Very Deafheaven.” Upon listening to the track, and hearing the super heavy and bouncy riffing, it came together that it’s a face on the record cover. Really cool. As cool as the track, which goes from almost anti-Sunbather like heavy chords (that’s definitely a breakdown) into a dreamy, intense outro. New Bermuda is going to be a real one.