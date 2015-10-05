Dej Loaf and Big Sean Take Over a Roller Rink in “Back Up”

Do you remember going to the roller rink with your family as a kid? It was probably full of stale hot dogs, bad music, and kids tripping and falling everywhere. If only it was as dope as it is when Dej Loaf and Big Sean threw down in one in the video for “Back Up.” By now you’ve probably been playing #AndSeeThatsTheThing on repeat, so thank god there’s finally a video for one of the best songs off of it. The video features some killer shots both inside of the Detroit roller rink and outside of it, both rappers trying to fit in as many people possible into the room.