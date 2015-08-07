Earl Sweatshirt Just Dropped His Psyched-Out New Video for “Off Top”

There’s a lot of thing s you can attribute to Earl Sweatshirt. His output has made him a very weird rapper, one that often stigmitises those listening to the music he puts out. To really give image to his music, Earl released a fucked up, animated new video for “Off Top,” from his album I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside. The video follows an animated version of Earl as the world pretty much burns around him. It’s like watching some cartoon out of the 70s get progressively more and more broken as time goes on. And if you’re tripping, it probably looks like the end of the world.