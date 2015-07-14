Emancipator’s New Song “Seven Seas” Takes You on a Journey of Smooth Electronics

Emancipator, or Douglas Appling, is an electronic producer from Portland that combines the organic and the digital in his music. His new track, “Seven Seas” featuring singer Madelyn Grant shows texturally what he’s capable of in a brief passage of song. The song begins in a kind of digital face, before expanding and introducing different instruments into the mix, highlighting Appling’s abilities as a musician. It all feels like getting deeper and deeper into a jungle or forest, the farther the song pulls you in the more you see develop. Even though more instruments and layers are added into the mix, nothing ever becomes to distracting. Grant’s lush voice vibrates in and off of the track as a counterpoint for the rest of the music. It all becomes the soundtrack to a movie that doesn’t exist, but you’re dying to see.

Listen to the track below, and look out for the record Seven Seas when it comes out September 25th on Loci Records. Catch him on tour:

Videos by VICE

w/ Wax Tailor (Solo Set) & Yppah

9/29/15 Republic New Orleans LA

9/30/15 Workplay Birmingham AL

10/1/15 Track 29 Chattanooga TN

10/2/15 International, The Knoxville TN

10/3/15 Orange Peel The Asheville NC

10/6/15 Lincoln Theatre Raleigh NC

10/7/15 Chop Shop, The Charlotte NC

10/8/15 Variety Playhouse Atlanta GA

10/9/15 Georgia Theatre Athens GA

10/10/15 Marathon Music Works Nashville TN

10/13/15 Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park NY

10/14/15 Higher Ground Burlington VT

10/15/15 Paradise Rock Club Boston MA

10/16/15 Theater Of The Living Arts Philadelphia PA

10/17/15 Best Buy Theater New York NY

10/18/15 Town Ballroom Buffalo NY

10/20/15 Rex Theater Pittsburgh PA

10/21/15 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland OH

10/22/15 Vogue Theater, The Indianapolis IN

10/23/15 Intersection, The Grand Rapids MI

10/27/15 Ready Room St. Louis MO

10/28/15 Blue Note The Columbia MO

10/29/15 Majestic Live Madison WI

10/30/15 The Miramar Theater Milwaukee WI

10/31/15 Mill City Nights Minneapolis MN

w/ Blockhead & Manatee Commune

11/10/15 Wild Buffalo Bellingham WA

11/11/15 TBA

11/12/15 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver BC

11/13/15 Roseland Theater Portland OR

11/15/15 Hi-Fi Music Hall Eugene OR

11/17/15 Ashland Armory Ashland OR

11/18/15 Catalyst, The Santa Cruz CA

11/19/15 Regency Ballroom San Francisco CA

11/20/15 Regent Theatre Los Angeles CA

11/21/15 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach CA

11/22/15 Glass House Concert Hall Pomona CA