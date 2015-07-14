Emancipator’s New Song “Seven Seas” Takes You on a Journey of Smooth Electronics

Emancipator, or Douglas Appling, is an electronic producer from Portland that combines the organic and the digital in his music. His new track, “Seven Seas” featuring singer Madelyn Grant shows texturally what he’s capable of in a brief passage of song. The song begins in a kind of digital face, before expanding and introducing different instruments into the mix, highlighting Appling’s abilities as a musician. It all feels like getting deeper and deeper into a jungle or forest, the farther the song pulls you in the more you see develop. Even though more instruments and layers are added into the mix, nothing ever becomes to distracting. Grant’s lush voice vibrates in and off of the track as a counterpoint for the rest of the music. It all becomes the soundtrack to a movie that doesn’t exist, but you’re dying to see.
Listen to the track below, and look out for the record Seven Seas when it comes out September 25th on Loci Records. Catch him on tour:
Videos by VICE
w/ Wax Tailor (Solo Set) & Yppah
9/29/15 Republic New Orleans LA
9/30/15 Workplay Birmingham AL
10/1/15 Track 29 Chattanooga TN
10/2/15 International, The Knoxville TN
10/3/15 Orange Peel The Asheville NC
10/6/15 Lincoln Theatre Raleigh NC
10/7/15 Chop Shop, The Charlotte NC
10/8/15 Variety Playhouse Atlanta GA
10/9/15 Georgia Theatre Athens GA
10/10/15 Marathon Music Works Nashville TN
10/13/15 Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park NY
10/14/15 Higher Ground Burlington VT
10/15/15 Paradise Rock Club Boston MA
10/16/15 Theater Of The Living Arts Philadelphia PA
10/17/15 Best Buy Theater New York NY
10/18/15 Town Ballroom Buffalo NY
10/20/15 Rex Theater Pittsburgh PA
10/21/15 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland OH
10/22/15 Vogue Theater, The Indianapolis IN
10/23/15 Intersection, The Grand Rapids MI
10/27/15 Ready Room St. Louis MO
10/28/15 Blue Note The Columbia MO
10/29/15 Majestic Live Madison WI
10/30/15 The Miramar Theater Milwaukee WI
10/31/15 Mill City Nights Minneapolis MN
w/ Blockhead & Manatee Commune
11/10/15 Wild Buffalo Bellingham WA
11/11/15 TBA
11/12/15 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver BC
11/13/15 Roseland Theater Portland OR
11/15/15 Hi-Fi Music Hall Eugene OR
11/17/15 Ashland Armory Ashland OR
11/18/15 Catalyst, The Santa Cruz CA
11/19/15 Regency Ballroom San Francisco CA
11/20/15 Regent Theatre Los Angeles CA
11/21/15 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach CA
11/22/15 Glass House Concert Hall Pomona CA