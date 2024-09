It’s been a minute since we’ve last heard from post-rock overlords Explosions In The Sky. Their last non-soundtrack release was 2011’s achievement, Take Care, Take Care, Take Care, which showed the band take their brand of music to its most awesome form. Today, the band released “Disintegration Anxiety,” the first new song from their upcoming record The Wilderness. It’s an interesting take with their musicianship, showing progression and reiterative music in a way that bucks the post-rock mold.