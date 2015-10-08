Space Travel Is Desolate in Failure’s New Video for “Counterfeit Sky”

Is there any other setting a space rock band’s videos should be other than alien planets? Failure doesn’t seem to think so, as seen by their new video for “Counterfeit Sky.” The video features footage from Kevin Margo’s short film Grounded, matching up the band’s isolated and wavering sounds with an astronaut’s tale of discovery. Although the beautiful visuals created by Margo were made separate from the song, the two forms of media seemed linked together through aesthetic and message. Maybe space won’t be too bad if you have music on your side.