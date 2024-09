Fetty Wap is a pretty charming and kind person, and we’ve known that for a while now. Today, Fetty Wap put out a new song titled “Jimmy Choo” to Soundcloud, potentially off of an upcoming EP he mentioned earlier via Twitter. “Jimmy Choo” puts together the two styles of Fetty songs we’ve grown accustom to; the sweet and swoony singing tracks, and his straight raps. It’s a song about how he will treat you right, and buy you a nice pair of shoes. What more do you need?