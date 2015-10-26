Grimes Just Dropped Her First New Song from ‘Art Angels’

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve heard a new Grimes track. A little over a year ago, she released “Go,” from what was then going to be her upcoming record. The record was later scrapped, and we haven’t heard much from her since. Today, she released the new video for her song “Flesh Without Blood/Life In The Vivid Dream.” It’s bloody as fuck, featuring a guitar strong Grimes track. Watch the video below, and get gross. It’s a good sign of things to come on Art Angels, her new record out November 6 on 4AD, and before her tour starts.