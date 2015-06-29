Listen to a New Song from Gucci Mane, Fetty Wap, and Jadakiss, “Young Niggas”

There will never be a shortage of Gucci Mane material, it seems. At the end of his new song, “Young Niggas” the DJ’s voice says “who you know giving you eight or nine mixtapes while they locked up?” It’s true, and they’re all pretty quality.

This new song, “Young Niggas,” (which is also the name of another Gucci Mane song from Ferrari Boys with Flocka a couple years back) also shows Gucci being able to fit in right alongside favorites old and new in Jadakiss and Fetty Wap. A lot has been said about Fetty’s love of Gucci in his style and flow, and, as we’ve seen in the past with Gucci’s remix of “Trap Queen,” they somehow play off each other super well, even though Gucci’s vocals were recorded before he even knew Fetty Wap existed.

Listen to the song below, and read up on our article on Fetty Wap right here.