Watch Hudson Mohawke’s New Video for “Warriors” Starring Pusha T

It’s been a good ass year for Hudson Mohawke. For someone who’s just a normal guy, his recent success has been undeniable. With an awesome and huge album like Lanterns, it’s not hard to see why. To add onto that, he just released his video for “Warriors” featuring Ruckazoid, and Devauex. But aside from the features on the song itself, the video has the star power of the one and only Pusha T. He wanders around a landscape at night, decked out in protective wear while something watches from the distance. It’s all a very strange and weird scene, one that you should watch.

Check it out below, and read our story on Hudson right here.