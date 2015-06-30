PREMIERE: Jaill’s Video for “Getaway” Takes You to Space and Burgerland

Jaill is a rock band from Milwaukee, WI that play fun and reflective sounding indie. Their new record Brain Cream, released on Burger Records, is a well-written record instilled with an undeniable goofiness in structure. Their new video for “Getaway” is an extension of zaniness. The video shows the band totally flying through space and time in 60 frames per second! Be amazed as they somehow find a way to stay in place while moving from one incredible scene to the next. Think you’re going to stick around with that cheeseburger? Nope, in a second you’ll find the band in good ol’ space hell, complete with some very well-drawn aliens.

Watch the video below, and pick up Brain Cream right here. Don’t forget to catch them on tour coming up:

Videos by VICE

Thu. July 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Joyful Noise

Sat. July 11 – Columbus, OH @ 4th & 4th Fest

Sun. July 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar (upstairs)

Tue. July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Wed. July 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Shea Stadium

Thu. July 16 – Cambridge, MA @ Lilypad