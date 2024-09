Joanna Newsom’s Divers was released in full last Friday, October 23. The record shows her voice and musical talents taken to places and feelings that her previous work hasn’t touched. Today, she released the visual for the title track “Divers” which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The video features her face floating above a landscape, in the clouds. It’s an incredibly surreal sight that matches what she was able to acheive with the song itself.