It’s undoubtably the week of Justin Bieber. Purpose drops this Friday November 13, and leading up to it you can bet Justin is going to have a whole lot of surprises in store for all of us. Like today’s new songs, “Love Yourself” and “The Feeling.” More tracks showing undoubtable proof that Bieber is a slapper machine, releasing quality song after quality song. “The Feeling” features Halsey and is a 100 Percent Certified Dope Song (also a pretty brutal sendoff to an ex).