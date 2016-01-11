Listen to Kanye West’s Newest Friday Installments, “Real Friends” and “No More Parties in LA (Snippet)”

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian West tweeted that there would be a brand new Kanye track dropping today, as well as every Friday. The promise of new Kanye pretty much set the internet ablaze in excitement for the return of G.O.O.D. Fridays, his weekly song drop on everyone’s favorite weekday. We loved it so much the first time around, in fact that we dedicated every Friday in the month of November to a cool article about Yeezy, on the five year anniversary of the original G.O.O.D. Fridays and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But now, it seems time for a new generation of weekly Kanye which started on New Years Day with “Facts.” In true Kanye fashion, the song polarized the hell out of a lot of people (but mostly just lames who hate fun).

Well, this one might burn a few bridges, too. It’s called “Real Friends,” and it calls out a people who claim to be friends and family but ask for shit, but mostly turns the lens on Kanye’s family trips back on him, with comments like “I couldn’t told you how old your daughter was” and “you want to ask a question about some real shit like I ain’t got enough pressure to deal with / please don’t pressure me with that bill shit.” It’s not unlike “Say You Will” from 808s and Heartbreak. “How many of us are real friends til the real end?” Kanye asks over and over. Produced by Kanye, Frank Dukes, Boi-1da, and Havoc, it also sounds like it features Ty Dolla $ign, perhaps having been recorded in the same sessions as “Only One” and “Guard Down.”

It also comes with a snippet of a song called “No More Parties in LA” featuring Kendrick Lamar and produced by Madlib. Listen to it here.

UPDATE: Kanye deleted the song! LOLJK!

UPDATE 2: But here’s a bootleg embed we’re all saved!