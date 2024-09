Another day, another inch closer to Lana Del Rey’s new record Honeymoon. If you were on the internet yesterday, you probably noticed that Lana had posted a few new teasers for Honeymoon containing snippets of new tracks. Today, she just dropped a new song “Music To Watch Boys To.” It’s a fitting name for the track, the airy vibe given by the song almost becomes kind of creepy, as her voice carries through, going into deep voyeuristic whispers. It’s Lana season.