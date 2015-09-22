New London Producer Loxe Steps out Shadows With the Post-Club Sounds Of “Shoulda Known”

New London producer Loxe has been hovering behind the curtain for a while now, producing for numerous breakthrough artists, including Bo Rocha, Alxnder London, and Nao’s “Apple Cherry”, which we dubbed one of the best tracks of 2015 so far, because we’re nice like that.

But now he’s stepping out on a solo tip, and the track we’re premiering, “Shoulda Known”, comes from his forthcoming debut EP, Footprints. Steelpan sounds and punchy synths smash holes in the smooth affected vocals and twinkling production behind, to create a track that hot steps a fine line between dark club time energy and post-party thought gathering, when your cocktailed head still feels like a snow globe that’s only just been put down.

Next time you arrive at a shit house party at 5am and everyone is listening to Janet Jackson b-sides ironically, stick “Shoulda Known” on and they will thank you, and offer you cans of Tyskie, and chant your name.

Footprints EP drops on October 30th on Dusty Records