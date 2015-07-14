Listen to Mac Demarco’s New Song “I’ve Been Waiting For Her”

Have you been keeping up with all the cool new Mac Demarco music coming out? We hope so. Last week, he put out a bunch of instrumental recordings perfect for your barbecue, and not too long ago his new video came out to show you how awesome an idea it is to drag a miniature keyboard to the beach. He’s back today with the brand new song “I’ve Been Waiting For Her” off of his upcoming mini-LP, Another One. The track has those cool beachy sounds of his that you love the most, played out at pretty relaxing and slow rate.

Check out the song below, and read about the time we want on a date with him.