Stream Migos’ Debut Album ‘Yung Rich Nation’ and Karate Chop Your Desk

There isn’t too much to say about the new Migos album, other than it’s here, baby! For the past couple months we’ve been super hyped about this record, with the songs they’ve dropped leading up to it including “Pipe It Up” and “Recognition.” Today, Yung Rich Nation dropped for all to hear. It’s fifteen tracks of pure Migos ownage, from Charlemagne shout outs in “Migos Origin” to a killer Young Thug feature on “Cocaina.” Seriously, just listen to it.

You can stream the album right here on Pandora, and make sure to watch our episode of Noisey ATL featuring Migos below.