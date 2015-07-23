Listen to Migos’ New Track “What a Feeling” Produced by Zaytoven

If for whatever reason you’re not extremely excited about the new Migos album, YRN: Yung Rich Nation coming out July 31, then you should at least be excited to hear what’s coming on the production end of things. For example, the trio just dropped their new song “What A Feeling” featuring the one and only Zaytoven on the beat. At this point in everyone’s career, Zaytoven knows exactly how to make Migos sound as dope as possible. Shit will pop off!

Listen to the track below, and read our interview with Zaytoven right here.