Listen to an Exclusive Premiere of a New Ennio Morricone Track from Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’

There seems to be a hell of a lot of people excited about a film right now, and if it isn’t Star Wars then its probably Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming post-civil war Western, The Hateful Eight. Starring Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Samuel L Jackson, Tim Roth and more, the film is set for release in January and comes with a hype new score from the don of orchestral film scores, Ennio Morricone.

Morricone and Tarantino met up at London’s Abbey Road during the week, alongside the film’s actors, to conduct the Czech National Orchestra in a live rendition of the The Hateful Eight score. Just hours after the performance, the soundtrack was nominated for Golden Globe for Best Original Score. Hence the photo above of Tarantino fist-pumping like a man who just received brilliant news, and Morricone alongside him, preferring to eyeball the camera with a lingering stare of someone who has been nominated for more Golden Globes than he cares to remember.

Various songs have been filtering out during the week, but to celebrate Friday’s release of the soundtrack, we have an exclusive premiere of “Neve No. 2” from the film. Have a listen below, feel the tension, and pre-order the album here.