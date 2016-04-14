Radiohead’s Manager Confirms Band Will Release New Album in June

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

It’s been far too long since we’ve had new Radiohead in our lives in any capacity. The last time we’ve heard news from the group was 2011’s The King Of Limbs, but today we might be entering the beginning of Radiohead’s next album cycle. At an event at The Wanstead Tap in London, manager of Radiohead Brian Message was interviewed about the group’s future. Shockingly, he revealed to the crowd that Radiohead would have out a new record this year in June, according to Pitchfork. Aside from the record’s release date, he added ” [it] will be like nothing like you’ve ever heard,” fueling anticipation over what the band could have in store for their first record in five years.

