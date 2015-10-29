A Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan Track Called “Color Purple” Just Surfaced

Safe to say we’ve all been pretty bummed that Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug ended Rich Gang (especially after we named Tha Tour Part 1 as our top album of 2014). Even though their respective solo discographies have been top notch, it still lingers in our minds whether or not they could’ve become the next OutKast (yeah yeah, we know that’s a huge claim—but what if). Anyway, lucky for us, it appears there’s a stash of tracks they haven’t released yet, like with this recently uncovered song “Color Purple.” It stands up to any other Rich Gang track, and starts off with the line “Oprah Winfrey bring me that color purple,” so there’s no way it could go wrong.