Listen to Santigold’s New Song “Radio” from the ‘Paper Towns’ Soundtrack

Are you ready to see the new John Green movie, Paper Towns? You really don’t need to be embarrassed about wanting to see it. Sure, your friends described the movie as being Garden State for children, but they suck anyways. One way you should convince those squares to go see it with you opening night is by telling them how awesome the soundtrack is, with Santigold being on it and all. Her new song “Radio” is the exact kind of dancey and peppery jam you’d want to hear while watching two quirky teenagers fall in love in a town made of paper, or whatever the hell the movie is about.