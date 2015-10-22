PREMIERE: Spookyland Is Fluid in Genre and Emotion in “Bulimic”

Is there anything more exciting in music than how fluid a band can make their sound? Sure, if a band commits to something strict it can be very impressive, but seeing something turn from one movement into the next. A band that does it in spades is Spookyland.

Spookyland is a band from Sydney, Australia that play rock music embodying as many genres and movements they can hit. Today, we’re showing you their new song “Bulimic,” a mission statement of the band in six minutes flat. Embodied in the track are multiple waves and feelings of different genres. What can feel like a poppy fun moment will transition into a post-rock type appregio, soaring beyond what has come in the song previously. Sadness, happiness, warmth, everything at once.