New Study Suggests Coffee Makes Your Dick Work Good

The University of Texas has released the results of a study conducted by their Health Science Center concerning caffeine consumption and dicks. The study found that men who consumed 85 to 170 milligrams of caffeine per day were 42 percent less likely to report erectile disfunction symptoms, and men who consumed between 171 and 303 milligrams of caffeine were 39 percent less likely to report symptoms. For the record, there’s anywhere from 95 to 200 milligrams of caffeine in a cup of coffee. A UT press release stated:

According to the journal article, the suggested biological mechanism is that caffeine triggers a series of pharmacological effects that lead to the relaxation of the penile helicine arteries and the cavernous smooth muscle that lines cavernosal spaces, thus increasing penile blood flow.

In other words, if you drink enough coffee, your dick muscles are more relaxed, and relaxed dick muscles mean boners.

