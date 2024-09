The legendary electronic act The Chemical Brothers just released their eight record Born in the Echo. How many of your lameo “producer” roommates do you think will ever release as many successful and challenging records? Most likely none of them. To kick off that new record, the group just released their video for “Sometimes I Feel So Deserted.” The video is a dystopian, apocalyptic vision of a future where everyone requires oil to survive and fuel up, like Mad Max with even more emptiness.