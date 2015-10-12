Tyler, the Creator Drops Song in Response to Getting Banned by UK and Australia

Photo via Tyler The Creator

Tyler the Creator was in the news this summer because both the UK and Australia banned him from entering due to concerns about his lyrics. Never one to shy away from controversy, Tyler has finally weighed in with a song which some people are calling “Fuck It” because he tweeted that right after sharing the song. Tyler pokes at the controversies with tongue-in-cheek language and alludes to controversies faced by one of his favorite artists, Eminem. The song puts all of the drama that’s been related to the rapper in recent months on blast, from people saying Odd Future was done to negative reactions towards Cherry Bomb, and that he is being held up for lines he wrote when he was just “a virgin posting on hypebeast.” He also wonders if audiences would think he were deeper if we he were addicted to Xanax, a possible allusion to rappers like Eminem or Future. Listen below, and tell us what you think of the track.