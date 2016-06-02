Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Will Release a New Album and Film in September

Photo by Andrew Dominik

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have confirmed details of their 16th studio album. Skeleton Tree will be released on September 9th, preceded the night before by an Andrew Dominik-directed film, One More Time With Feeling. The film features several songs from the upcoming release, and will be the record’s large-scale premiere before the release of Skeleton Tree. It will be the only way to hear any portion of the record before release, as the band will not be releasing any singles from the record, intending the project to be a full-length listening experience.

Lamelle Theaters describes the film as such:

“The record has an intimacy and starkness that the film’s photographic style will reflect. It will be shot in black and white, color and 3-D. The idea is to create an experience that is immersive but also elegant, that feels both immediate and archival.”

