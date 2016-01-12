Cover Your Eyes Children, Nicki Minaj Called Farrah Abraham a “Cunt” on Twitter Last Night

Last night Nicki Minaj was just doing what most of us do on a Sunday evening: chilling, watching some reality TV, probably enjoying some delicious snacks. Then she continued to do what most of us do in tandem with watching reality TV, which is form judgemental opinions about its cast members and bitch-tweet them. The thing about that though, is that when Regular Joe Twitter users like you and I decide to tweet our thoughts about Bobby Davro getting his bum out on Celebrity Big Brother and having Fatman Scoop scream at him, for example, they rack up maybe 19 hearts on a good day. When someone as famous as Nicki Minaj does it, it’s headline news.

While watching re-runs of Teen Mom OG, Nicki Minaj was so appalled by the way Farrah Abraham treats her mother on the show that she took to Twitter to drop a blanket of C-bombs. That’s right kids, she called her a “cunt.”

Farrah Abraham first appeared on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant in 2009, and has since gone on to release an album, publish a best-selling memoir, and star in an adult film with James Deen. The feud began when Nicki indirectly tweeted, “Farrah is a cunt to her mother,” then called her a “lil cunt” directly, then—just incase somehow Farrah hadn’t quite got the message yet—she concluded with the hashtag “#BigCunt.” Imagine being the target of the hashtag “#BigCunt?” Imagine waking up one morning and your all over Twitter; just your name, then “#BigCunt.”

Farrah is a cunt to her mother — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 10, 2016

Your mother didn’t open her legs and have that child. Be happy she’s helping! Stop talking to her like that on tv u lil cunt @F1abraham — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 10, 2016

In your case #BigCUNT — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 10, 2016

I think she got her point across. Anyway, Abraham responded by telling Minaj to stop watching re-runs from seven years ago and go to church.

@NICKIMINAJ you must really want attention – talk about women with respect – its Sunday stop watching reruns & go to church #Godbless — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 10, 2016

Instead of dragging your mother, learn the difference between “you’re” & “your”, ding bat — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 10, 2016

And concluded with an inspirational meme that says “WAKE. PRAY. SLAY”

I slay I have no time for rerun watching ignorant minions like @NICKIMINAJ worry about your family #Watchandlearn pic.twitter.com/DeoH6CBPQw — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 10, 2016

For the record, Nicki Minaj had a phenomenal 2015 considering all the men in her inner circle did their best to make her life as complicated as possible. Her long-time collaborator Lil Wayne fell out with Cash Money label co-founder Birdman, her man Meek Mill was dragged by her biggest fan Drake with a series of songs—one of which is literally Grammy-nominated—and then her younger brother was charged with rape, and she embroiled herself in his case by bailing him out. More importantly, she remained pretty much silent throughout all of the above, patiently waiting for everyone around her to get their shit together. So after all that, Nicki Minaj has earned the right to sit at home and watch re-runs of Teen Mom OG. Then again, Farrah Abraham is just out here trying to make a dollar, which she should be able to do without being slammed by one of the biggest rappers in the world.

Either way, well done to you, because you just read the Noisey article with the most mentions of the word “cunt” in, EVER! So, I guess something good came out of this beef after all. #BigCunt.

