Rejoice, Everyone: Nicki Minaj is Getting Her Own TV Show

Fresh off of wrapping her role in the upcoming Barbershop 3, Nicki Minaj revealed some big plans for the small screen today—chiefly, that’s she’s set to executive produce and appear in a half-hour scripted comedy series for ABC Family based on her experience growing up in Queens in the 90s.

The still-untitled series will focus on her family’s experience immigrating from Trinidad and Tobago and her own relationship with music and eventual rise to stardom, according to a release from the network. No word yet on casting, though Minaj is slated for some kind of face time on the show. Comedy vet Kate Angelo of Will and Grace and Bernie Mac Show fame wrote the pilot and is also on board to helm writing duties for the whole series. The show, which Minaj said has been in the works for nearly a year, is set to begin filming on location in Queens this winter. “This is one of the more unique adventures I’ve ever embarked on,” Minaj said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more proud and excited to team up with an amazing group of people to give the world something really special.”

Videos by VICE

Minaj teased the news earlier today on Twitter with the hashtag #NickiSurprise:

My surprise is on its way. Who’s up?:stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: #NickiSurprise less than an hour. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 29, 2015

She then proceeded to cause her Barbz to lose their collective shit with this casting call:

I am now launching a nation wide search to find #YoungNicki :blush::heart_eyes::cupid: https://t.co/TjSPQgMIUj — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 29, 2015



Either way, count us in if only to finally discover the origin of “Peebo Bryson.”