Nicole Sabouné’s “Bleeding Faster” is an Anthem for the Bleeding Heart

The past few years have seen dark, gothy vixens make a strong comeback in somewhat-mainstream music. Perhaps too heavy for the total mainstream, these women have still made their significant marks with music journalists and nerds alike. Chelsea Wolfe is probably the most prominent example of that, but even a band like Dolores Haze is thriving with a carefully-considered image that’s punk, dark and feminine all at once. One of the newest additions to this group of powerhouse women is Nicole Sabouné—and in her latest track, “Bleeding Faster”, it’s pretty obvious why.

“Bleeding Faster” kind of feels like a funeral procession. Taken off of her upcoming album Miman, the song is equal parts sublimely dark and somber yet it’s also quite beautiful. Sabouné’s vocals sound like an even loftier and more heartwrenching version of Siouxsie Sioux and the song is rooted in a disturbing twang that’s more than a little reminiscent of The Brian Jonestown Massacre. We could go on, but Sabouné’s description of the song hits pretty much everything we’d want to express anyway:

“Bleeding Faster was one of the first songs I wrote to Miman, and it was the song that set direction for the rest of the album. Like a guiding star. It has all the ingredients that I wanted Miman to have; darkness, power, that uncompromising feeling but still a feeling of bittersweet beauty and glitter at the edges.”

There’ll be more bittersweet beauty and glitter at the edges for you to indulge in soon: Miman is set to drop in November through Woah Dad! Records.